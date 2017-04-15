#NYIAS: STUD or DUD? Is Porsche's All-New Panamera Sport Turismo AWESOME or AWFUL?

When Porsche launched the second-gen Panamera sedan we were a bit surprised.

That's because its design was much more tidy and, frankly, a bit inspired by the Tesla Model S.

That's not a bad thing since the Model S is a good looking product. And, well, the first-gen Panamera wasn't kind to anyone's eyes.

But not too long ago the company showed off an all-new concept based off the Panamera. Dubbed a shooting brake, it was quite stunning. Would it be made? No one really knew.

Turns out it was given a life. Now seen in form of the Panamera Sport Turismo, the car is essentially a Panamera wagon. Making its Big Apple debut in a silvery brown, it is a particularly interesting vehicle to see in the flesh.

That said, Agent 001 did his best to capture this vehicle INSIDE and OUT. Naturally, being Agents, we're curious: Is the Panamera Sport Turismo a STUD or DUD?


