NYIAS: STUD or DUD? Is The All-New Subaru Ascent A Seven-Seat King Or Is It Merely A Plebeian?

Being on the younger side of the spectrum and also not having a family, I have never been particularly interested in seven-seat vehicles.
Simply put, I have no interest.But I will admit when I see something that's appealing, I have no bias. Case in point: The all-new Subaru Ascent that debuted at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). New York Auto Show**Read the OFFICIAL press release detailing the Subaru Ascent HERE!While Subaru is not unfamiliar with the seven-seat category — remember, the Tribeca — that wasn't a particularly engaging vehicle to look at. When it first was revealed it had a rather unique front end — I am being nice — and when it was fixed it was a total snoozefest. The Ascent Concept is, on the other hand, the polar opposite of that. Before I editorialize too much, I am curious: What do YOU think of the all-new Ascent's design, Spies?The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
This is Subaru and we all know that Subaru dumbs down the styling of their concepts to complete boredom. Given how derivative the styling of the concept is, the real thing must get to a new level of forgettable looks.— MDarringer (View Profile)
- “Trying too hard” styling- Styling looks like a blend of Audi (huge trapezoidal grill, overly stylized lights, overly creased body panels, trapezoids in abundance) and previous-gen Hyundai (too much fluidity in the sheet metal)- Front end looks like a pickup truck- Dash looks like “economy car crying ‘I’m luxury’ too loudly”I am not favorably impressed.— TheSteve (View Profile)
