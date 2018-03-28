NYIAS: See The REAL DEAL Pictures Of The All-new Cadillac CT6 V-Sport — Has GM Upped The Ante?

Agent00R submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:39:55 PM
The Cadillac CT6 has been an interesting vehicle to watch since its initial launch.
To be straightforward, its design isn't going to stir anyone's emotions as it's still a play on the Art & Science design language, but we're thinking this new fire in the oven will help.You can guarantee anything equipped with a 550 horsepower V8 will help give it some much-needed attention.New York Auto ShowREAD the Cadillac CT6 V-Sport's press release HERE!With an Escala-inspired front grille and some all-new sportiness injected into the CT6's design, we spent some time with Cadillac's flagship model today to get a better idea of what's up here. Largely, it is still the same product with some tweaks and the upgraded powerplant. That means it gets the same interior with some perplexing decisions — "rat fur" carpeting/mats, manual rear shades, pop up screens that seem as though they're from the early 2000s, etc. So, I've got to ask: Has GM really upped the ante with the CT6 V-Sport? What say you, Spies?New York Auto Show
