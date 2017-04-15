#NYIAS: So, You've Seen Its EXTERIOR, How About The INTERIOR? Are You Diggin' The GUTS Of The Gensesis GV80 Concept?

I have to admit that Agent 001 and I were a bit surprised by the Genesis GV80.

For some reason, it just didn't seem like Hyundai's luxury division would come out with a sport-utility vehicle this bold.

Of course given where sales are heading — right now buyers favor SUVs — it was clear that one would come along. But, you have to take note here.

**Interested in the GV80? Read all there is to know about it in the Genesis GV80 press release HERE!

After speaking with Agent 001, he gave me a pearl: Genesis' GV80 isn't reaching for the BMW X5, Lexus RX or Land Rover Range Rover. It's reaching for Bentley.

Just take a look at its exterior, which has led 001 to brilliantly coin the all-new Genesis concept, "The Gentayga." Only adding fuel to the fire is its interior, which is the definition of, well, decadent.

Get a glimpse at the best pictures of the all-new GV80's interior you'll find anywhere, right here on AutoSpies.com!


