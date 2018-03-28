NYIAS: Stormy Daniels Has NOTHING On The All-new Mercedes-AMG GT4 — Matte Black Auto PORN

Agent00R submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:03:43 PM
2 user comments | Views : 492 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Since the launch of the all-new Mercedes-AMG GT4 there's been a bit of confusion.
And why shouldn't there be?After all, the three-pointed star is known to cause a bit of a fracas when it introduces all-new, overlapping products and perplexing nomenclature. New York Auto ShowHaving said that, we've been itching to see the all-new AMG since it was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show (GIMS). And while some may say "What about an AMG CLS?" we say forget about it. Remember, this is the first AMG with four doors developed from the ground up. This thing is no joke. And, if you get a look at Agent 001's snaps from the floor, we're thinking you may start to agree. After leafing through 001's handiwork, the only thing that came to mind was automotive pornography. This all-new AMG has it in spades. Let us know what you think, Spies!New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
does it cost $130,000, lmao.— countguy (View Profile)
does it cost $130,000, lmao.
— countguy (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 12:32:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
click for the clickbait— fiftysix (View Profile)
click for the clickbait
— fiftysix (View Profile)
Posted on 3/28/2018 12:38:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news