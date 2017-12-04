#NYIAS: Subaru's Product Portfolio Ready To Ascend To SEVEN Seats, We Introduce You To The Ascent Concept

Subaru's press release follows:

 

April 12, 2017

SUBARU ASCENT SUV CONCEPT MAKES WORLD DEBUT AT THE 2017 NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW
 

  • Subaru confirms future 3-row SUV will be named Subaru Ascent
  • The Ascent will be powered by an all-new turbocharged DI Boxer Engine
  • Ascent SUV Concept showcases 7 passenger interior 

NEW YORK -  Subaru of America, Inc.
, which this month posted its 64th consecutive month of record-breaking sales, today made the world debut of the Subaru Ascent SUV Concept. The styling concept also confirms the name Ascent for the upcoming Subaru 3-row SUV. Both the design concept and the production Ascent will feature an all-new turbocharged direct injection boxer engine.


New York Auto Show




The exterior design of the concept follows Subaru’s “Dynamic x Solid” theme with powerful fender flares representing Subaru’s all-wheel drive system and a large, bluff grille denoting a true SUV look. The interior of the concept features a flowing dashboard design and a 7-passenger configuration with center captain’s chairs.

The Ascent production model will be based on a modified version of the Subaru Global Platform that debuted last year. The model will be built at Subaru of Indiana, Inc. in Lafayette, Indiana and will be sold exclusively in the North American market starting in 2018.

Specifications:
Body size: (Length x Width x Height) 198.8 x 78.3 x 72.4 inches
Wheelbase: 117 inches
Tire Size: 275/50 R21
Seating Capacity: 7


The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

New York Auto Show



















User Comments

bnilhome

Holy Toyota Highlander!

bnilhome (View Profile)

Posted on 4/12/2017 3:06:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

