NYIAS: The 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 Just Reminds Us That Porsche HASN'T Forgot How To Keep Things REAL

Like all auto manufacturers these days, there's a seismic shift in the industry. Forced induction is the norm, dual-clutch gearboxes aren't simply a fad, and all-wheel drive is becoming the drivetrain of choice.



What happened, you may ask. I'll tell you what happened. Competition.



This isn't a bad thing. This is what keeps innovation consistent. And, it's pretty hard to argue that the latest and greatest autos on the roads turning lap times aren't the most sensational they've ever been.



At the end of the day, however, it's equally as tough to argue that a rear-wheel drive, naturally aspirated engine and manual transmission isn't the most pure, fun way to enjoy a high-performance auto. The Porsche 911 GT3 is the epitome of that.



For the 2018 model year, the engine is now a 4.0-liter six-cylinder good for 500 horsepower. The manual gearbox is back should you so desire and it gets revised front/rear clips as well as updated lighting.



To me, there's no way that a Porsche can get better than this — aside from the RS variant. This thing absolutely SINGS as it nears its 9,000 red line on the tachometer.





Porsche Announces New York Auto Show Line-up

U.S. debut of the Panamera Sport Turismo, 911 GT3, Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, and 911 GTS Atlanta, Georgia. The New York International Auto Show will serve as host to four North American debuts for Porsche this year. The Panamera Sport Turismo model features a unique design with seating for five as well as a larger tailgate and luggage compartment, combining the performance and luxury for which the Panamera already is known with a higher level of practicality. In the new, motorsport-derived 911 GT3 model, the central focus is the newly developed, high-revving naturally aspirated flat-six engine making 500 hp that revs to 9,000 rpm. An available six-speed manual transmission returns, and it will be offered as a no-cost alternative to the seven-speed PDK dual clutch transmission. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid versions represent the most powerful Panamera models ever. The debut of the new 680-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid marks the first time Porsche has positioned a plug-in hybrid as the highest performing variant of a standard model line. The new 911 GTS models represent the highest performing 911 Carrera and Targa variants, which also create a strong value proposition through a higher level of standard equipment and several performance enhancing features. Beginning with model year 2018, Porsche will include the first scheduled maintenance service, at 10,000 miles or one year, as standard on all vehicles. Panamera Sport Turismo

With a large tailgate, low loading edge, increased luggage compartment volume, and seating for five, the all-new Panamera Sport Turismo is one of the most versatile models in its class. Four different versions are available to order in the U.S.: Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, and the Panamera Turbo. The Panamera Sport Turismo models will be available with the corresponding four engines from the sport sedan: The Panamera 4 Sport Turismo is powered by a 3.0 liter turbocharged V6 generating 330 hp, and will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds with launch control. The Panamera 4S Sport Turismo reaches 60 mph (with launch control) in 4.0 seconds and is powered by a 2.9 liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine having 440 hp. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo is powered by the same combustion engine as in the 4S, and has an additional 136-hp electric motor, which in combination propel it from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds. The Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo reaches 60 mph (with launch control) in 3.4 seconds and is powered by a 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8 generating 550 hp.



The Panamera Sport Turismo models are expected to arrive in the United States at the end of 2017. Suggested retail prices will start at $96,200 for the Panamera 4 Sport Turismo, $104,000 for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo, $109,200 for the Panamera 4S Sport Turismo, and $154,000 for the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo, in each case excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee.



911 GT3

The centerpiece of the latest 911 GT3 is the new naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine which produces 500 hp and 339 lb.-ft. of torque. This new, high-revving power plant is based on the one now used in 911 race cars, including the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR. Thanks to a power-to-weight ratio of 6.4 pounds per hp, the 911 GT3 feels very much at home on the track. With the standard seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) ¬¬-- specifically constructed and tuned for the GT3 -- the 3,153-pound two-seater accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds with a top track speed of 197 miles per hour. For purists, Porsche will offer the 911 GT3 with a six-speed manual transmission. The 911 GT3 is scheduled to reach U.S. dealers in fall 2017. The base MSRP will be $143,600, excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee.



Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

After the successful debut of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid - which uses a twin-turbo V6 engine combined with an electric motor - the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is another compelling demonstration of the performance advantages of hybrid technology. Combining the 4.0-liter V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo with an electric motor, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid delivers a total output of 680 hp and 626 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to reach U.S. dealers by the end of 2017. It will also be offered in an Executive version with a 5.9 inch longer wheelbase. The base suggested retail price for the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will be $184,400, while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive will start at $194,800. These prices exclude the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.



911 GTS

Porsche is expanding the 911 model line with five new GTS models: the 911 Carrera GTS with rear-wheel drive, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS with all-wheel drive - both available as a Coupe and Cabriolet - and the 911 Targa 4 GTS with all-wheel drive. The 3.0-liter flat-six cylinder with larger turbochargers delivers 450 horsepower, which is 30 horsepower more than the current 911 Carrera S and 20 horsepower above the previous, naturally-aspirated GTS model. All GTS variants are equipped as standard with a seven-speed manual transmission. The seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission is available as an option. The 911 GTS delivers 405 lb.-ft. of torque -- 37 lb.-ft. more than the Carrera S -- which further improves acceleration and responsiveness. Maximum torque is available between 2150 and 5000 rpm. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard on all GTS models.



The 2018 911 GTS models are available to order now and are scheduled to arrive at dealers this month. The suggested retail prices start at $120,700 for the 911 GTS, $127,600 for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS, $133,000 for the 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet, $139,900 for the 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet, and $139,900 for the 911 Targa 4 GTS. All prices exclude the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee.





