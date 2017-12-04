NYIAS: The 2018 Acura TLX Gets A Refresh And A More AGGRESSIVE Look — Is It Winning YOU Over?

Agent00R submitted on 4/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:01 PM
1 user comments | Views : 452 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Could it be? Could it BE?!Is Acura starting to get its groove back? It appears that things are starting to bubble at the Japanese sub-brand of Honda.
How do we know? Well, just take a look at the 2018 Acura TLX, which made its debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). New York Auto Show**READ the 2018 Acura TLX's press release HERE!If you look at the details all around, it seems that Acura is starting to pay closer attention. While we've been calling the brand out for "phoning it in" for years now, it's clear that the Acura team is not settling for "business as usual." Just look at the details around the exterior, from the front grille to the rear diffuser. Check out the interior and the seating, which features nice stitching and piping. Let us know what you think of the snaps below, Spies!The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
This is the TLX lineup that should have been introduced 3 years ago. And this mid-cycle refresh should have been much more, more power, more performance, etc. But, it is what it is and this is an improvement in the right direction. Disappointed there is no Type-S variant. — cidflekken (View Profile)
This is the TLX lineup that should have been introduced 3 years ago. And this mid-cycle refresh should have been much more, more power, more performance, etc. But, it is what it is and this is an improvement in the right direction. Disappointed there is no Type-S variant.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 4/12/2017 12:54:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news