NYIAS: The 2019 Audi A6 Makes It Stateside - Has The Business Class Sedan Been Redefined??

With the new A6, Audi is presenting the eighth generation of its successful full-size Sedan and brings numerous innovations to the segment. Whether in terms of digitalization, comfort or sportiness – the elegantly sculptured Audi A6 is the multitalent in the luxury class. The all-digital MMI touch response system provides intuitive operation. The extensive connectivity and assistance solutions demonstrate networked intelligence. The interior systematically adopts digitalization and is groundbreaking in its segment. The suspension combines smooth ride comfort and high stability with enhanced sportiness. All engines have a mild-hybrid system as standard equipment for convenience and efficiency. New York Auto Show

MMI touch response operating system – customizable and intuitive

The MMI touch response system of the new Audi A6 sets new standards in terms of intuitive operation and personalization. With extensive intelligent personalization options, the car is tailored to the driver: The all-digital operating system allows central vehicle functions to be placed in the required position in the MMI screen using drag-and-drop – similar to the user experience with smartphone apps. Shortcuts and favorites buttons form the ideal basis for individual preferences and superb ease-of-use.



Ideal for frequent drivers and fleet customers: Up to seven drivers can store their preferred settings in individual user profiles and set up to 400 parameters. Thanks to its logical and flat menu structure, the system provides fast access to vehicle functions. The configurable favorites buttons help tailor the system to the user’s preferences. As an option, the lighting and multifunction buttons can be fitted with touch response technology. The natural-language control turns the new Audi A6 into an intelligent dialog partner and travel companion: It processes questions and commands in two ways, with onboard stored data and also – in conjunction with MMI navigation plus – with the detailed knowledge from the cloud. The MMI touch response operating system with haptic and acoustic feedback provides rapid, intuitive operation: Users hear and feel a click as confirmation as soon as their finger triggers a function.



The driver manages the infotainment on the top display, which has a 10.1-inch screen diagonal if MMI navigation plus has been specified. The bottom 8.6-inch display, located in the console in the center tunnel, is used for the climate control and for the convenience functions and text input; the driver’s wrist can sit on the selector lever of the automatic transmission. In addition, the head-up display projects important information onto the windshield. MMI navigation plus also includes the Audi virtual cockpit with a 12.3-inch display. MMI navigation plus and Audi connect – more convenience in the business class

The new Audi A6 offers an extensive range of connectivity solutions for superb safety, convenience and personalization. The standard specification includes MMI navigation, with MMI navigation plus – a media hub with a new design – available as an option. The top-of-the-line data transfer module uses the new LTE Advanced standard. MMI navigation plus also offers a host of new navigation features. These include a self-learning function based on the driven routes, which generates intelligent search suggestions. Route guidance is provided online on the servers run by service provider HERE; these servers factor in the traffic situation in the entire region. If the flow of data is interrupted, the navigation switches to the online route guidance that runs in parallel. Six free six-monthly updates are available as standard for the navigation map.



MMI navigation plus is even more compelling with the optional add-on modules, including two sound systems. The top-of-the-line version, the Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, also delivers fascinating 3D sound to the rear thanks to its height information. Telephony is also taken to a new level in relation to operation as well as the sound and connection quality thanks to the Audi phone box. Audi connect online services also provide the car-to-X services traffic sign and hazard information. They use the swarm intelligence from the Audi fleet and network the Audi A6 with its environment. Shortly after the market launch, the on-street parking service will be added, which makes looking for a parking space easier. Using the myAudi app, owners of the new A6 can access the brand’s digital services via a smartphone. As an option, the Audi connect key replaces the conventional vehicle key. It makes using the business sedan even more convenient, and allows an Android smartphone to unlock, lock the car and start the engine. Near Field Communication transfers data to the car. The owner can pass the access data onto five people or smartphones.



Driver assistance systems

Even more comfort, poise and safety on long and short journeys – the new A6 with new and refined driver assistance systems sets new standards in the luxury class. These include the parking pilot and the garage pilot, which are set to extend the range of equipment during the course of the year: They autonomously maneuver the Sedan into and out of a parking space or garage. The driver can get out of the car before activating and monitoring the process using the myAudi app on their smartphone. To do so, the driver must continuously hold down the relevant function key. The parking pilot and the garage pilot form part of the Park assist package, one of three packages. The City assist package includes features such as the new crossing assist. The Tour assist package comes with the adaptive cruise assist, which supplements the adaptive cruise control by means of gentle steering intervention to keep the vehicle in lane, and the efficiency assist, which promotes an economical driving style.



Behind the extensive assist systems lies a high-tech module from Audi: the central driver assistance controller (zFAS). It calculates continuously a detailed model of the environment from a fusion of sensor data. Depending on equipment, the sensor set includes up to five radar sensors, five cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors as well as a laser scanner – another major innovation. Mild-hybrid technology – all engines electrified

All engines in the new A6 come with Audi’s new mild-hybrid technology. Here a belt alternator starter (BAS) works together with a lithium-ion battery. The Audi A6 can coast between 55 and 160 km/h (34.2 and 99.4 mph). The start-stop function kicks in up to 22 km/h (13.7 mph). The engine is restarted from standstill predictively as soon as the vehicle in front of the Audi A6 starts moving. During deceleration, the BAS recovers up to 12 kW of energy. In real-world driving, the MHEV technology reduces fuel consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers.



Body and dimensions – more legroom in the business class

The body of the new Audi A6 also adds to the relaxed atmosphere onboard. One factor is the advanced aerodynamics: With a minimum drag coefficient of 0.24 (with an engine to be released subsequently) and thanks to sophisticated aeroacoustics, the Sedan remains pleasantly quiet, even at high speed. A second factor is the high body rigidity – it forms the basis for the top quality feel and the sporty handling. Audi uses an intelligent mixed construction of steel and aluminum in the body shell. Components such as the front suspension strut dome are made of aluminum, as are the doors, hood/trunk lids and fenders. The interior of the new Audi A6 is even larger than on the outgoing model. With regard to legroom in the rear, it beats the outgoing model and the core competitors. The headroom and shoulder room in the front and rear are also superior to the outgoing model. The luggage compartment offers more loading width – two golf bags can be accommodated horizontally. The capacity remains unchanged at 530 liters (18.7 cu ft). The trunk lid can be opened electrically with a kicking motion. The all-new seats underline the character of the Audi A6 as a poised long-distance sedan. With their numerous adjustment functions, the customized contour seats, front, optionally available with ventilation and massage, provide superb comfort. A good interior climate is likewise ensured: The optional air quality package improves the air with two subtle fragrances, an ionizer and an effective pollutant filter. With its large glass sections, the optional panoramic glass sunroof floods the interior with light. Additional convenience features include the windshield wipers with integrated washer jets and the optional heated windshield.



The suspension – as agile as a sports car, as maneuverable as a compact model

The new Audi A6 is noticeably sportier than the outgoing model – thanks especially to innovative solutions for the suspension. The already sporty ratio of the standard progressive steering becomes even more direct as the steering angle increases; a new damping concept also conveys intensive, finally differentiated feedback from the road. The new Audi A6 is maneuverable in town, agile on country roads, and poised and comfortable on the highway. The dynamic all-wheel steering is a key component in this agility and maneuverability. It combines direct, sporty steering response with unshakable stability, resolving this classic conflict of aims. Depending on the speed, the steering ratio varies between 9.5:1 and 16.5:1. This is thanks to a strain wave gearing at the front. At the rear axle, a spindle drive turns the wheels as much as 5 degrees. At low speed, the wheels steer in the opposite direction to the front wheels, thus enhancing the agility of the A6 and reducing its turning circle by up to 1.1 meters (3.6 ft) to 11.1 meters (36.4 ft). All of which makes maneuvering easy despite the almost five meter (16.4 ft) exterior length of the large Sedan. At high speed the wheels turn in the same direction, thus optimizing stability when traveling in a straight line or changing lanes. Thus the A6 not only offers the driver smooth straight-line stability at high speed. Passengers also enjoy more comfort since the steering movements seem much softer on the rear seats.





The redesigned wheel suspension is also made out of lightweight aluminum in many areas. Despite the larger wheels, measuring up to 21 inches and tire sizes of up to 255/35, than on the outgoing model, the Audi A6 has improved ride and noise comfort. Brakes with fixed calipers made from aluminum are fitted to the front axle. Audi provides a choice of four variants for the suspension setup: the conventional steel spring suspension, the sport suspension, the suspension with damper control, and the adaptive air suspension, also with controlled damping. Drivetrain

As part of the launch in the European markets, Audi offers the new A6 with two powerful, smooth engines – one diesel and one gasoline unit. The gasoline unit (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 7.1 – 6.7 (33.1 – 35.1 mpg)*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 161 – 151 (259.1 – 243.0 g/mi)*) is a 3.0 TFSI. The V6 turbocharged engine accelerates the business sedan from 0 to 100 km/h (0 – 62.1 mph) in 5.1 seconds with 250 kW (340 hp) and 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) of torque; the electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph) is a mere technicality. The 3.0 TDI with 210 kW (286 hp) produces similar performance (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 5.8 – 5.5 (40.6 – 42.8 mpg)*; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 150 – 142 (241.4 – 228.5 g/mi)*), it delivers 620 Nm (457.3 lb-ft) of torque to the crankshaft. While the 3.0 TDI is paired with an eight-speed tiptronic, the 3.0 TFSI is coupled as standard with a seven-speed S tronic. The two engines are equipped as standard with the quattro all-wheel drive, whose design varies depending on the specific setup. In conjunction with the tiptronic it comes with the self-locking center differential; in tandem with the S tronic the setup features even more efficient ultra technology, which always activates the rear-wheel drive instantly whenever needed. All gearshifts are automatic.



In conjunction with the tiptronic transmission the optional sport differential lends the A6 even more dynamic handling by actively distributing the power between the rear wheels. Like the dynamic all-wheel steering, the controlled damping and the adaptive air suspension, it is integrated into the control function of the electronic chassis platform. These systems are closely networked for innovative precision. The driver can select various driving profiles via the Audi drive select system – the wide spread from comfort through sportiness is even more pronounced than in the outgoing model. The exterior design – technical and elegant

Like the A8 and A7 Sportback models, the A6 is the expressive ambassador of the new Audi design language. With taut surfaces, sharp edges and striking lines, the business sedan unmistakably conveys its character: sporty elegance, high tech and sophistication. The exterior stands out with its balanced proportions – long hood, long wheelbase and short overhangs. The A6 is 4,939 millimeters (16.2 ft) long, i.e. 7 millimeters (0.3 in) longer than its predecessor. The width has been increased by 12 millimeters (0.5 in) to 1,886 millimeters (6.2 ft) while the height at 1,457 millimeters (4.8 ft) is now 2 millimeters (0.1 in) more than on the outgoing model. The wide, low-slung Singleframe grille, the flat headlights and the powerfully contoured air inlets exude sportiness. In the side view, three striking lines reduce the car’s visual height. The powerfully taut contours, which are drawn over the wheels, are testimony to Audi’s quattro genes. The taut roof line, which tapers into flat C-pillars, characterizes the silhouette. The short trunk lid ends in a curved separating edge for optimized aerodynamics. A striking chrome strip accentuates the three-dimensional sculpture of the rear and connects the rear lights. The paint range for the new A6 offers a choice of 14 colors, seven of which are new. In addition to the basic version, customers have a choice of the two sport and design exterior trim lines as well as the S line exterior package. They differ in many details, for instance with the Singleframe or the side air inlets. All lines and all colors use the play of light and shade on the outer skin, thus accentuating the sculptured impression. The lighting design – technology brought to life

The lighting design emphasizes the technical character of the A6. Audi supplies the headlights in three different versions. With the top-of-the-line version, the HD Matrix LED headlights, five horizontal lines form the daytime running light signature; they emphasize the width of the front. Above them are the dipped beam modules that look like pupils. Optionally, the lighting signature of the tail lights is made up of a single horizontal line and nine vertical segments for each unit; the brake light fills the areas in between. The dynamic indicator is included with the top-of-the-line equipment. When unlocking and locking the doors, a pulsing coming and leaving home function brings to life the combination of design and technology that is the hallmark of Audi. Audi offers two different lighting packages for the interior: the ambient lighting package and the contour ambient lighting package. Both subtly animate the space, the volume and the materials. The ambient lighting makes the dashboard and center console appear to float. The contour lighting reproduces the clear lines of the interior architecture and can be set to 30 different colors. The interior – futuristic design

The interior of the new A6 features a black-panel design – a cool look which expresses the technical competence and digital character of the business sedan. This creates a relaxed lounge atmosphere in a design language that comes across as reduced and matter-of-fact. The sleek instrument panel and the calm, continuous horizontal body line create an airy sense of spaciousness. The center console in the new Audi A6 is directed at the driver; the top MMI touch response display is also tilted slightly to the left. With its black-panel look, it almost disappears into an aluminum clip when switched off. The display is activated when opening a door; its graphical user interface appears reduced, matching the interior design.



New York Auto Show













































































