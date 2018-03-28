NYIAS: The AMG G63 Rugged Looks May Bring In Them In To The Showroom, But That INTERIOR Closes The Deal

Agent009 submitted on 3/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:37:29 AM
I have to say I have a soft sport for the Mercedes G wagon and the new AMG G63is no exception.
But it isn't just the legendary off road ability that appeals to me personally. It has always been the the interior that seduces me. One might think that rugged off road looks should meet up with an equally austere interior, but Mercedes has a different idea on that. Check out our detailed shots of the interior and you decide if you would rather have this over the typical jacked up sedan posing as a off orad SUV. My friends this one delivers on both, something that few others actually do.New York Auto Show New York Auto Show
