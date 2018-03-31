NYIAS: The All-new BMW X4 M40i Is HERE, But Does It Light YOUR Fire?

Agent00R submitted on 3/31/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:13:51 AM
2 user comments | Views : 796 | Category: Photo Galleries | Source: www.autospies.com
So, let's say that you're a fan of the BMW M2.
You find it to be the best driver's car in BMW's current product portfolio. There's just one problem: It's not practical and you need something with more utility. What do you do?New York Auto ShowBMW's answer: Step up into the X3 M40i or the all-new X4 M40i. The latter was seen for the very first time at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). Although it debuted in Geneva, we hadn't snapped it until now. Comparing the last-gen X4 to the all-new X4, there's no doubt BMW tidied it up in some much needed areas. Take, for example, the profile that now doesn't look smushed and bulbous. That's a huge win, right there.But is it lighting a fire under your rear end? Does it make you want to RUN to the nearest BMW showroom? What say you, Spies?New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
I'm waiting for the X4 M40i M-CSL-M.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I'm waiting for the X4 M40i M-CSL-M.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 3/31/2018 11:33:42 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
If I'm to judge primarily from the photos, I prefer the current X4's styling much better.— Thomas007 (View Profile)
If I'm to judge primarily from the photos, I prefer the current X4's styling much better.
— Thomas007 (View Profile)
Posted on 3/31/2018 12:06:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news