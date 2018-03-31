NYIAS: The All-new BMW X4 M40i Is HERE, But Does It Light YOUR Fire?

So, let's say that you're a fan of the BMW M2. You find it to be the best driver's car in BMW's current product portfolio.



There's just one problem: It's not practical and you need something with more utility. What do you do?



BMW's answer: Step up into the X3 M40i or the all-new X4 M40i. The latter was seen for the very first time at the 2018 New York Auto Show (NYIAS). Although it debuted in Geneva, we hadn't snapped it until now.



Comparing the last-gen X4 to the all-new X4, there's no doubt BMW tidied it up in some much needed areas. Take, for example, the profile that now doesn't look smushed and bulbous. That's a huge win, right there.



But is it lighting a fire under your rear end? Does it make you want to RUN to the nearest BMW showroom? What say you, Spies?





