#NYIAS: The PROPER Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Is BACK! Does It Live Up To The Classic From The 1990s?

One vehicle that always surprised me with how it held its value was the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet from the 1990s.

Perhaps I am missing something, but why did it fetch top dollar for so long?

Now if you want a low mileage, clean example you can find them retailing for about $20,000. A nice price slash.

While there was a previous-gen E-Class convertible, it was actually built on the C-Class chassis. This all-new E, on the other hand, is all E through and through. It was conceived from the ground up and unlike the last-gen vehicle will not be masking as something it is not.

This had me wondering while I stood at the company's 2017 New York Auto Show stand whether it will actually live up to the highly desirable classic from the 1990s.

So, what say you, Spies?


