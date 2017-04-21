NYIAS: The PROPER Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Is BACK! Does It Live Up To The Classic From The 1990s?

One vehicle that always surprised me with how it held its value was the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet from the 1990s. Perhaps I am missing something, but why did it fetch top dollar for so long?



Now if you want a low mileage, clean example you can find them retailing for about $20,000. A nice price slash.



New York Auto Show



While there was a previous-gen E-Class convertible, it was actually built on the C-Class chassis. This all-new E, on the other hand, is all E through and through. It was conceived from the ground up and unlike the last-gen vehicle will not be masking as something it is not.



This had me wondering while I stood at the company's 2017 New York Auto Show stand whether it will actually live up to the highly desirable classic from the 1990s.



So, what say you, Spies?





The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



New York Auto Show





























































