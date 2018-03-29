NYIAS: These REAL LIFE Shots Of The Essentia Concept Just Proved How SERIOUS Genesis Is About Taking On The Germans

Agent009 submitted on 3/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:22:04 PM
3 user comments | Views : 456 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
New York is shaping up to be one heck of a show.
As you know by now Genesis probably dropped the biggest bomb on day 1 and perhaps the show with their conceptualization of the ideal super car. Genesis has said for quite some time now that they wanted a halo car to define the philosophy of the new brand and if the Essentia is actually the embodiment of this vision then we are all for it. This one sets the bar exceptionally high the new brand and sets the tone for the future. Genesis is SERIOUS and this shows the industry of what they are capable of.Now the question is how do you put something this radical into production?New York Auto Show
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Concept cars are just Look-At-Me-ism. When it gets into production, the car and its sales numbers speak for themselves.— TheSteve (View Profile)
Concept cars are just Look-At-Me-ism. When it gets into production, the car and its sales numbers speak for themselves.
— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 3/29/2018 12:50:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
FFS, if I see one more "Koreans take on the Germans" headline, my head will explode. — cidflekken (View Profile)
FFS, if I see one more "Koreans take on the Germans" headline, my head will explode.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 3/29/2018 12:51:57 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
LOL at Autospies.You can't be serious.— Aspy11 (View Profile)
LOL at Autospies.You can't be serious.
— Aspy11 (View Profile)
Posted on 3/29/2018 1:05:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news