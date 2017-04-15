NYIAS: Thumbs UP or DOWN? We Take A REAL-LIFE Look At The All-New Honda Clarity

Agent00R submitted on 4/15/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:02:03 PM
I remember when Honda first released the Insight.
It looked significantly different than everything else on the road and it managed to carve itself a niche in the decidedly uncool segment of alternative energy vehicles. Then the Toyota Prius became a runaway sensation.New York Auto Show**Looking for MORE details about the all-new Honda Clarity? Read the press release HERE!One would think that may have taught Honda a lesson in its design department. But, if you were at the 2017 New York Auto Show (NYIAS) I think you would have witnessed the birth of something in a similar vein.That's because we now have the all-new Honda Clarity family. And, to be honest, the vehicle looks like a slightly evolved version of the Insight with the addition of two more doors. So, I've got to ask: Do YOU give the all-new Honda Clarity a thumbs UP or DOWN?The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. New York Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
It gives ME clarity... in wanting to avoid it.— TheSteve (View Profile)
I really hope Hondas going to start looking goofy and ugly like the new Toyotas and Lexus cars and SUVs just to get attention or look different?— MicrosoftUser (View Profile)
that's one smokin hot looking car. I bet they will sell at least 10 of them.— llaroo (View Profile)
