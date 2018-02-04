NYIAS: Volkswagen Feels Success For The Tanoak Pickup Could Be With Women Buyers

Agent009 submitted on 4/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:00:28 AM
Volkswagen's North American executive team swears the Atlas Tanoak unibody pickup that captivated the auto show here last week is "just a concept," built to gauge market reaction and show what the automaker's flexible MQB platform can do.
"There are no plans right now for production," Volks- wagen of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken said. But between the sound bites and official statements tamping down expectations, some things were clear: Woeb- cken and his team want to build this pickup, they may need to build it and they're actively gaming out scenarios that would justify doing so.New York Auto Show2018 Tanoak Concept Press Release New York Auto Show Read Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Oh Lordy: "they're actively gaming out scenarios that would justify doing so." That will take a decade. Either put it on the line in Chattanooga or shut up, VW. This could be built with Atlas tooling. Logically, if VW is serious about reaching their 800K sales goal in the USA, they would know their buyer demographic BEFORE doing a concept and the concept would be close to production with the production vehicle close to market. It's called rhythm.— MDarringer (View Profile)
