NYIAS: Volkswagen Refreshes The Entire Golf Family For 2018 - Are You Feeling The Love?

Volkswagen’s award-winning Golf family receives styling, technology and driver assistance updates across the lineup. Each refreshed model sharpens its looks and adds even more value over the outgoing version. The revised Golf family goes on sale this Fall as 2018 models. (The updated e-Golf is a 2017 model.) Interior and Exterior Styling. The updated exterior design showcases sharper lines, with new bumpers and a new chrome grille. Radiant full-LED taillights and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) come standard, with available full-LED headlights replacing the optional Bi-Xenon headlights in the previous models. Wheel designs and body colors are also refreshed. Interior updates include new trim panels and materials. New York Auto Show





Technology. Infotainment systems in 2018 model year vehicles now feature larger, crisper touchscreens. Standard 6.5-inch displays replace the 5-inch screens in previous models. SE and SEL trims feature standard 8-inch touchscreens. The new Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, allowing drivers to customize the vehicle information on the dashboards, is standard on the Golf R. Driver Assistance Systems. Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (Front Assist) is now available on most SE trims and above, as is Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert. The updated version of Front Assist now includes Pedestrian Monitoring. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (Lane Assist), Park Distance Control, Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist), and High Beam Control (Light Assist) are also available on some models. Pricing for all models will be announced closer to market introduction. 2018 Golf The 2018 Golf is available with a 1.8L TSI® engine that produces 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque (184 lb-ft with the 5-speed manual). Drivers can choose from a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission on S and SE models; SEL models come standard with the automatic transmission. Interior and exterior updates for the 2018 Golf S include LED taillights; LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); automatic headlights; rain-sensing wipers; a new chrome grille; and a larger, 6.5-inch touchscreen for the Composition Color infotainment system. Existing standard equipment includes Volkswagen Car-Net® App-Connect; power reclining front seats; cruise control; and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel.



The 2018 Golf SE builds off of the new content in the S trim, with a new 8-inch display for the Composition Media infotainment system. The SE trim continues to offer premium features found in the previous model year, including 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; V-tex leatherette seating surfaces; Front Assist; Blind Spot Monitoring; Car-Net Security & Service with a six-month trial; KESSY® keyless access with push-button start; Voice Control; SiriusXM® Satellite Radio with a three-month trial; and a sunroof.



New equipment for the 2018 Golf SEL includes 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; an 8-inch touchscreen for the Discover Media navigation system; ACC; and an auto-dimming mirror. Standard equipment carried over from the previous model includes Climatronic® dual-zone automatic climate control; 12-way power driver’s seat; sunroof; comfort sports seats; ambient lighting and Car-Net Guide & Inform with a three-month trial. An optional Premium Package offers Lane Assist; Light Assist; Park Distance Control; Park Assist; LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); and the acclaimed Fender® Premium Audio System. 2018 Golf Alltrack The fun-to-drive and rugged Golf Alltrack features a powerful, yet fuel-efficient, 1.8-liter TSI turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder engine that makes 170 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. For exceptional performance on a variety of road conditions, the Golf Alltrack offers standard 4Motion® all-wheel drive, Hill Descent Control, and increased ground clearance over the Golf SportWagen. A six-speed DSG remains for all trims, along with the choice of a six-speed manual for S and SE trims.



Updates for the 2018 Golf Alltrack S include LED taillights; LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); a 6.5-inch touchscreen for the Composition Color infotainment system; alarm prep; and automatic headlights with rain sensor. Other existing standard features include 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; fog lights; Car-Net App-Connect; V-tex leatherette seating surfaces with power recline (for front passengers); ambient interior lighting; and a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. The 2018 Golf Alltrack SE builds on the S trim with a new 8-inch display for the Composition Media system as well as standard Front Assist. The model is loaded with attractive existing features including a panoramic sunroof; Car-Net Security & Service with a six-month trial; Voice Control; and SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a three-month trial.



The 2018 Golf Alltrack SEL model adds to the SE trim with a new 8-inch touchscreen for the Discover Media navigation system and ACC. Standard premium equipment carried over from the previous model includes 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; the Fender® Premium Audio System; Car-Net Guide & Inform with a three-month trial; Climatronic; 12-way power driver’s seat; and front comfort sport seats. An optional Driver Assistance and Lighting Package offers Lane Assist; Park Distance Control; Park Assist; Light Assist; and LED headlights. 2018 Golf GTI The original hot hatch rides into the 2018 model year with a power upgrade to the base trim and a simplified lineup of four-door models: S, SE and Autobahn. The 2.0-liter TSI four-cylinder turbo now makes a standard 220 horsepower at 4,700 rpm and 258 pound-feet of torque at just 1,500 rpm (achieved with premium unleaded fuel) across the lineup. All three trims can be paired with either a six-speed DSG® automatic transmission or a six-speed manual.



The 2018 Golf GTI S has been updated with LED taillights, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), a 6.5-inch display for the Composition Color infotainment system, and automatic headlights with rain sensor. New for 2018, the S with automatic transmission offers a fuel-saving stop-start feature that shuts down the engine while at a stop, and restarts automatically when needed. There’s a new design for the 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and the S continues to offer a performance value with features such as a rearview camera, leather-wrapped multifunction sport steering wheel, ambient and footwell lighting with LED reading lights, LED fog lights, and Car-Net App-Connect. The updated SE model now features full LED headlights with a signature red GTI stripe outlining the new design, performance brakes from the Golf R and the electronically controlled, torque sensing, limited-slip VAQ differential. A new 8-inch display for the Composition Media system brightens the cabin, and the SE also adds upscale touches like Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Traffic Alert and Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring. The SE trim now features Clark Plaid cloth seating surfaces, with leatherette seating surfaces as an option. A sunroof is also optional in the SE trim. As in last year’s model, the SE offers the KESSY keyless access system, Voice Control, SiriusXM satellite radio with a three-month trial, and Car-Net Security & Service with a six-month trial.



At the top of the range, the Golf GTI Autobahn adds a new 8-inch touchscreen for the Discover Media navigation system and DCC suspension control. It continues to offer a panoramic power tilt and slide sunroof, leather seating surfaces, a 12-way power driver’s seat, Climatronic, ACC, the Fender Premium Audio System, and Car-Net Guide & Inform with a three-month trial. The available Driver Assistance package on the Autobahn trim adds Lane Assist; Park Assist; Park Distance Control; and Light Assist, which automatically dims and engages high beams depending on oncoming traffic. Summer tires are available as an option on all trims. 2018 Golf SportWagen The Golf SportWagen is available with a 1.8L TSI engine mated to either a five-speed manual or six-speed DSG automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, or with 4Motion all-wheel drive combined with a six-speed manual or the six-speed DSG automatic. S models are available in manual or automatic and have the option of front-wheel drive or 4Motion® all-wheel drive. SE and SEL SportWagen trims are only available with front-wheel drive and the six-speed DSG automatic transmission.



New for 2018 on the Golf SportWagen S are: LED taillights; LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); a larger, 6.5-inch display for the Composition Color infotainment system; and automatic headlights with rain sensor. Outfitted with standard 15-inch aluminum-alloy wheels (16-inch alloys for S 4Motion trim), the model also retains functional equipment from its predecessor, including Car-Net App-Connect; power reclining front seats; and cruise control. The S 4Motion trim continues to feature heated front seats as standard equipment. The Golf SportWagen SE augments the S trim with a new 8-inch touchscreen for the Composition Media system; 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; Front Assist; and Blind Spot Monitoring. Existing premium features include a panoramic sunroof; V-tex leatherette seating surfaces; Car-Net Security & Service with a six-month trial; Voice Control; SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a three-month trial; and KESSY keyless access with push-button start.



New offerings on the Golf SportWagen SEL include 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; fog lights; an 8-inch display for the Discover Media navigation system; and auto-dimming interior rearview mirror. The existing upscale cabin environment of the Golf SportWagen SEL features a standard Fender® Premium Audio System; Car-Net Guide & Inform with a three-month trial; ACC; Climatronic; 12-way power driver’s seat; ambient lighting; and comfort sport seats. 2018 Golf R The Golf R—the most powerful Golf model ever to be sold in the North American market—is equipped with an EA888 four-cylinder turbocharged and direct-injection TSI 2.0-liter engine that produces 292 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque (achieved using premium fuel). The Golf R is available with either a six-speed manual transmission or—new for 2018 and exclusive to Golf R—a seven-speed DSG dual clutch automatic. New features for the 2018 model year include standard LED headlights with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) and LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs); LED taillights; an 8-inch display for the Composition Media system; Start-Stop for DSG-equipped models; and the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit.



Standard features retained from the 2017 Golf R model include the 4Motion all-wheel drive system; 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; Performance Monitor (Sport HMI); Electronic Parking Brake; Drive Mode Select with Race Mode; KESSY keyless access with push-button start; 12-way power driver’s seat; ambient lighting; automatic headlights with rain sensor; heated sport seats with leather seating surfaces; Car-Net App-Connect; Car-Net Security & Service with a six-month trial; SiriusXM Satellite Radio with a three-month trial; Voice Control; auto-dimming rearview mirror; and Climatronic. New equipment in the 2018 Golf R with DCC and Navigation model includes an 8-inch touchscreen for the Discover Media navigation system and Front Assist with Pedestrian Monitoring. Existing equipment includes 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels with an all-new design for the 2018 model year; ACC; Blind Spot Monitoring; Lane Assist; Light Assist; Park Distance Control; DCC suspension control; Car-Net Guide & Inform with a three-month trial and the Fender Premium Audio System.



The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



New York Auto Show













































































































































































The 2017 New York Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



New York Auto Show





