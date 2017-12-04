NYIAS: Volvo's 2018 XC60 Tries To Make In The Big Leagues - Does It Stand A Chance?

Volvo Cars debuted the all-new 2018 XC60 and the 2018 S90 with new features and pricing details at the New York International Auto Show today. The all-new XC60 features an expressive, athletic take on the design language introduced with the award winning XC90. The 2018 S90 will mark its second model year with the introduction of a new, longer wheelbased adding 4 inches of additional rear leg room, which is best in class. The 2018 S90 also debuts a 400 horespower T8 Twin-Engine Plug-In Electric Hyrbid propulsion system.







The 2018 XC60 replaces the current XC60 which has enjoyed a nine year run, with sales increasing globally within the last year. Over 1 Million XC60s have been sold globally and represents 30% of Volvo Cars’ global sales.



“The Volvo XC60 is an important car for Volvo in the United States,” said Lex Kerssemakers, Senior Vice President of the Americas; President and CEO of Volvo Car USA, “It provides a new and more athletic attitude to the design language that was first shown in the 90 series cars.”







Elements of the new Volvo design language, including Thor’s Hammer LED headlamps, soft Nappa Leather and a 9 inch center touch screen bring a new standard of luxury to the mid-sized SUV market.



“The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive. The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials and the very latest technology - all perfectly blended together. The XC60 provides a true Scandinavian experience which will make our customers feel special,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President, Design at Volvo Car Group.







The XC60’s performance will match the vehicle’s muscular looks. The T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Electric Hybrid will offer 400 horsepower. A gas-powerd T6 turbo-and-super charged engine will provide 316 horesepower and a T5 turbo engine will deliver 250 horsepower.



Steer Assist has been added to the ground-breaking City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses steer assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo’s Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.



“We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Product & Quality at Volvo Car Group. “We’ve paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life.”







Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 mph, is available in the new XC60 as an option.



The 2018 S90



The new Volvo S90 features a standard longer wheelbase, adding a class leading 4.5 inches of legroom. This, combined with rear seat message and deluxe center armrest allows passengers to travel in true comfort and style. Electric rear and side shades are complimented with new details throughout the cabin.



A standard panaromic sunroof and completely redesigned back seat debut with a T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Electric Hybrid propulsion system offering 400HP. A gas-powerd T6 turbo-and-super charged engine will provide 316 horesepower and a T5 turbo engine will deliver 250 horsepower.



The S90 will also feature the updated Sensus Connect Touchscreen interface debuting in the XC60, as well as Oncoming Lane Mitigation, BLIS with steering assist and updated City Safety.



The 2018 S90 T5 Momentum will start with an MSRP of $48,100 plus a $995 destination fee. The S90 T6 will start at $54,100 and the T8 Twin Engine Plug-In Electric Hybrid starts at $63,650 plus destination fees.



