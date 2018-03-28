#NYIAS: Work Or Play? Is The Tanoak Interior Truck Ready?

Trucks are the mobile offices for many in America and if Volkswagen want to be successful with the Tanoak midsized truck they better understand that.

The truck segment is not only rugged it is high tech as well.  Everything from in car Wifi to drones are on the market.

The Tanoak is based off the new Altas SUV and were aren't too sure if you can just cross from one segment to another so easily.  Below are images of the Tanoak Concept.  What will work, and what simply won't fly as a truck.

