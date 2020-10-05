Name Your Favorite Non-Iconic Car Appearance And Star In A Movie Or TV Show

If you bring up the subject of cars and movies virtually everyone will bring up Bond and his cars or something like Fast and Furious or Smokey and the Bandit.



But there are so many cool movies and tv shows that have cars/trucks and some not so famous stars in them.



Watch an old episode of Columbo or some random movie from the 70's, 80's or 90's. For example, in Saturday Night Fever John Travolta is standing outside his house and there is an Aston DB in the scene.



And tonight in the old movie Munster Go Home there's a scene with Eddie Munster sitting in a Ferrari Roadster (see article cover pic).



So there must be some old flicks or shows that blew you away when you saw a cool vehicle.



Tell us your faves...





