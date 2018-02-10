Navigator Remains A Bright Spot As Ford Sales Drop 11.2% In September

Ford Motor Company’s September U.

S. sales declined 11.2 percent on total sales of 197,404 vehicles

Ford’s overall average transaction pricing increased $1,500 for September, expanding more than twice the rate of the overall industry average

Ford F-Series topped the 70,000 truck mark for the seventh straight month, selling 75,092 pickups in September. Three times this year, F-Series has sold above the 80,000 truck mark, while no other pickup has even surpassed 60,000 trucks sold in a month

Ford Expedition results were up 27.4 percent on a total  of 3,627 vehicles sold, while Ford EcoSport turned in sales of 4,577 SUVs

Ford Mustang sales totaled 5,770 cars, representing a slight decline of 1.3 percent

All new Lincoln Navigator remains white hot, with overall sales up 77.3 percent. Lincoln’s luxury SUV is maintaining an incredibly rich mix of high series vehicles






