Neither Chevrolet Or Jeep Worried About New Bronco, But Shouldn't ONE Of Them Be?

During a recent interview with Muscle Cars & Trucks, Chevrolet and Jeep executives appeared to be relatively calm upon the future arrival of the Ford Bronco, despite both automakers offering direct and indirect rivals to the long-awaited Blue Oval nameplate. Detroit Big Three's spirit of competition has led to some incredible cars and exciting clashes, but the report gives the impression that General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler aren't too worried once next Spring rolls around, which is when Ford confirmed the Bronco will launch after nearly three years of teasing and promising.



