Netherlands Slashes Daytime Speed Limits To Curb Emissions

Get ready to hit the brakes if you plan on hitting the roads in the Netherlands in the future.

The Dutch government announced Wednesday it is lowering the top speed limit during the day on highways to 62 mph (100km/h) in an attempt to deal with an emissions pollution crisis

The measure followed a Dutch Supreme Court decision in May that said the government's rules for granting permits to projects that emit nitrogen oxide were breaching European Union environmental law. That ruling led to a freeze on permits for many construction projects.



