New 2017 Ford Bronco aims to be the best of Hammers

The rumor that made fans happy spread across the globe within days and it turns out to be true. The new 2017 Ford Bronco is coming, and Ford has been working on it for some time.



A classic Bronco-styled buggy has already been revealed by Ford Performance team. The vehicle will be driven by the Formula Drift champion, Vaughn Gittin Jr. in the 2017 King of the Hammers off-road race which is held on the Means Dry Lake in Johnson Valley, Calif.



The race is 165 miles long and with a constant mix of high-speed desert running and harsh rocky terrain it is no wonder that this annual event is considered one of the most extreme races in the world.



