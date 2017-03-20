New Audi A8, A7, A6 official sketch reveals evolutionary design

Audi’s chief designer Marc Lichte sat down and had a chat with our French colleagues from L’argus about the all-new A8 and other top-tier models, such as the A7 Sportback and the A6 Sedan.

He did more than just speak about the trio of new premium models from Ingolstadt as he also showed them a sketch to better point out the differences from one model to the other.

At a first glance, you’re probably thinking the three cars are very much alike, but the devil is in the details. Look closer and you’ll notice the large single frame grille has a different configuration on all three cars. It’s more imposing on the A8 fullsize sedan, while on the A7 it provides the car with a sportier look also enhanced by the extra creases on the hood. The A6 Sedan has a slightly smaller version of the grille and a different design of the bumper.

TheSteve

More angular, sharply creased, trapezoidal stuff commin' at 'cha. It's not like we haven't seen this before. A lot. For a while. Meh.

I look at Porsche as an example of timeless beauty and skillfully executed curves. Their 911 is decades old, yet today's 911 is still distinctly a 911, it looks contemporary (not dated), and yet it's not in the least bit trendy. Porsche's designs remind me of an athlete that high-jumps over 6 feet -- they make it look easy, yet you know they're doing something amazing.

Sincere, timeless, classic, beautiful design. Porsche has it. Audi doesn't.

Posted on 3/20/2017 2:40:15 PM   

countguy

If you have to have a diagram and arrows to point out the differences then maybe you need to rethink the "new" design.

Posted on 3/20/2017 3:10:05 PM   

