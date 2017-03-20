New Audi A8, A7, A6 official sketch reveals evolutionary design

Audi’s chief designer Marc Lichte sat down and had a chat with our French colleagues from L’argus about the all-new A8 and other top-tier models, such as the A7 Sportback and the A6 Sedan. He did more than just speak about the trio of new premium models from Ingolstadt as he also showed them a sketch to better point out the differences from one model to the other.



At a first glance, you’re probably thinking the three cars are very much alike, but the devil is in the details. Look closer and you’ll notice the large single frame grille has a different configuration on all three cars. It’s more imposing on the A8 fullsize sedan, while on the A7 it provides the car with a sportier look also enhanced by the extra creases on the hood. The A6 Sedan has a slightly smaller version of the grille and a different design of the bumper.



Read Article