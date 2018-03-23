New Bentley All-Electric Flagship To Use Porsche Mission E Technology

Bentley plans on bringing its form of luxury to a new market with the development of a new all-electric flagship. In a bid to move beyond its old-world image, Bentley’s work on this new model has begun - according to a recent interview between Bentley’s Design Director Stefan Sielaff and our sister title Auto Express. The car, which is understood to be a 4-door coupe, should make use of the technical developments made by fellow VW Group brand, Porsche for the Mission E electric car that's due to arrive in 2019.

Bentley has already confirmed that it will offer electrified versions of its entire current model range by 2025. The move to develop a new all-electric flagship in addition to this comes as the company seeks to reposition itself as a luxury and technology brand. When questioned about what form the new all-electric model will take, Sielaff suggested “I think we need to make sure that this family member is obviously new, and not imitating another concept we have already in the portfolio. But definitely more than two seats; that’s something I am convinced of.”