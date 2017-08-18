New GM Avoids Paying Old GM $1 Billion In Secret Deal

General Motors Co.

thwarted a $15 million settlement between the company’s bankruptcy trust and thousands of plaintiffs that would have forced the automaker to contribute $1 billion in stock, prompting claims of a secret plot cooked up behind closed doors.

The now-derailed deal was intended to resolve hundreds of personal-injury cases stemming from GM’s faulty ignition switches, as well as a class-action suit over millions of vehicles that allegedly lost value due to a series of recalls in 2014. In a letter filed Thursday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, lawyers for the plaintiffs said GM conspired with the trust to block the accord after GM previously accused the trust and the plaintiffs of engaging in the same behavior in negotiations last week.

User Comments

trboaccord

Can anyone be surprised by this? This is the same company that got bailed out by us taxpayers and didnt payback a dime! Also the same company who with their faulty ignition switches caused the deaths of hundreds of people and yet what did that cost? 900 mil?

trboaccord (View Profile)

Posted on 8/18/2017 9:05:44 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

