New Innovation For Ford SUVs And Vans May Make Your Life EASIER — We Need More Tech Like THIS, Right?

While I am happy to see new technology in automobiles, it seems like we've reached a point where now companies need to up the ante. That's because everyone has lane departure systems, crash detection and active cruise control systems.



What separates the wheat from the chaff is how good these innovations are from each other. For example, some crash detection systems are annoying as hell with many false positives, and using some ACC systems don't result in a smooth and luxurious driving experience.



And then things like this come along.



According to Auto Guide, our friends at Ford have come up with a nifty little system it has patented. Designed for sport-utility vehicles and vans, this invention will change the tilt of a vehicle to make loading/unloading autos easier.



Imagine being able to remotely tilt your vehicle to remove roof-stored cargo. Seems pretty smart.



What say YOU, Spies? Are you impressed?





...Filed on December 1, 2016, the patent application was recently published on June 7, 2018, and details a vehicle tilting system that would make it easier to load and unload Ford’s vehicles. Basically, the system uses a series of length-adjustable actuators and a controller that could adjust the height of the actuators. This would allow the user to adjust the tilt of the vehicle, making it easier to place or remove an object from the roof...



