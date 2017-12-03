New Nissan Leaf coming in September, on sale in 2017

Tim Gallagher, the senior manager of Leaf and Electric Vehicles for Nissan, has confirmed to IEVs that the long-awaited all-new Leaf be revealed globally in September and finally go on sale later this year. We don't have any details about the new EV just yet, but there has been a lot of speculation and putting two and two together.



For example, we know it will have some sort of autonomous driving ability, specifically that it will be able to drive itself in a single lane on motorways. We can get some sort of feel for what the new Leaf will look like by imagining a production version of the IDS concept that was revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show in late 2015. Also, last summer, Nissan basically confirmed that the new Leaf will have a range of over 200 miles (321 kilometers). By putting those things together, we can at least get a feel for the new Leaf, but we'll have to wait until the fall to see for sure.







