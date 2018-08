A new entry-level crossover from GMC is getting closer to production.

Spy photographers caught a heavily camouflaged version of the vehicle -- it is smaller than the compact GMC Terrain -- testing for the first time in Arizona.

The baby GMC is expected to be based on GM's Gamma-2 architecture that underpins the Buick Encore, Chevrolet Spark and Chevrolet Trax in the U.S.