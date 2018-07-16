New Supra To Tip The Scales At 3300 Lbs - Should It Go On A Diet?

We had the opportunity to see the resurrected Toyota Supra in action for the very first time last week at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed where the sports car’s chief engineer disclosed some preliminary details about the forthcoming coupe. In an interview with Autocar, Tetsuya Tada strongly hinted the model codenamed “A90” will tip the scales at somewhere in the region of 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds).

His exact words were: “It’s around 200 - 300 kg [440 - 661 lbs] lighter than the F-Series.” Looking at the specs sheet, the Lexus GS F tips the scales at 1,829 kg (4,034 lbs) whereas the RC F weighs 1,795 kg (3,958 lbs). Tada’s statement does not come as a big surprise considering a report from Japan’s Best Car magazine in February stated the new Supra would weigh 1,496 kg (3,298 lbs).