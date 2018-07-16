New Supra To Tip The Scales At 3300 Lbs - Should It Go On A Diet?

We had the opportunity to see the resurrected Toyota Supra in action for the very first time last week at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed where the sports car’s chief engineer disclosed some preliminary details about the forthcoming coupe.

In an interview with Autocar, Tetsuya Tada strongly hinted the model codenamed “A90” will tip the scales at somewhere in the region of 1,500 kilograms (3,306 pounds).

His exact words were: “It’s around 200 - 300 kg [440 - 661 lbs] lighter than the F-Series.” Looking at the specs sheet, the Lexus GS F tips the scales at 1,829 kg (4,034 lbs) whereas the RC F weighs 1,795 kg (3,958 lbs). Tada’s statement does not come as a big surprise considering a report from Japan’s Best Car magazine in February stated the new Supra would weigh 1,496 kg (3,298 lbs).



User Comments

TomM

Who really cares?

THe car is simply an uninteresting piece- likely overpriced - and not worth it.
Again - it is likely that they will want enough money for this that you can take to another dealer and get a REAL performance sports car - not the Toyota of Sports cars!

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2018 1:42:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

MDarringer

It depends on its footprint, but to be fair to it, these days with barrier and offset standards, some tankishness needs to be built and that brings weight. Then you factor in that this was designed as a BMW convertible first and then converted into being a Supra and you have more of the weight explanation.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2018 1:44:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

EVisNow

The Mustang GT350 weights 3700 lbs, the Camaro ZL1 over 3800 lbs, the Carrera S around 3200-330 lbs. I think the new Supra is more in league with the Porsche than those other porks.

EVisNow (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2018 2:10:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

It's also dramatically smaller, so given its footprint, it's a porker.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2018 2:12:36 PM | | Votes: 0   

