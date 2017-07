After a drawn-out development, the new TVR sports car is edging closer to its debut at the Goodwood Revival and is set to arrive with a class-leading power-to-weight ratio.



Autocar has received word that the TVR will tip the scales at just 1,200 kg (2,645 lbs) and be powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine from Cosworth. This will result in a power-to-weight ratio of 400 hp per tonne, meaning the V8 will deliver approximately 480 hp.





Read Article