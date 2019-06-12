New Tesla App Reveals The Future Cybertruck Owners Will Need A Larger Garage

The Tesla Cybertruck is a massive vehicle, which is saying something considering that the Model S and Model X are already pretty large cars in their own right. The upcoming all-electric pickup truck has also become so popular as of late that a Tesla enthusiast has developed an AR mobile app that provides a 1:1 render of the Cybertruck in real-world settings.

Reactions from some Cybertruck reservation holders and users of the AR app show that future owners of the upcoming vehicle may need to find a larger garage for their all-electric pickup.





