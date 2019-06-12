New Tesla App Reveals The Future Cybertruck Owners Will Need A Larger Garage

Agent009 submitted on 12/6/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:05:33 AM

0 user comments | Views : 462 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.teslarati.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Tesla Cybertruck is a massive vehicle, which is saying something considering that the Model S and Model X are already pretty large cars in their own right.

The upcoming all-electric pickup truck has also become so popular as of late that a Tesla enthusiast has developed an AR mobile app that provides a 1:1 render of the Cybertruck in real-world settings. 

Reactions from some Cybertruck reservation holders and users of the AR app show that future owners of the upcoming vehicle may need to find a larger garage for their all-electric pickup.


 



Read Article


About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]