Next Gen 4 Series Coupe's Massive Grille Caught Ahead Of Release

BMW is taking hit after hit this week in terms of leaks as shortly after someone published an image with the new M3’s rear end from within the factory, a similar image has now emerged onto the web courtesy of wilcoblok on Instagram.

We’re inclined to believe this the next-generation 4 Series Coupe rather than the M3 judging by the vertical arrangement of the love/hate kidney grille. In addition, the sleek headlights are clearly different than the sedan’s clusters since they appear to be inspired by those of the 8 Series.

