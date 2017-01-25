Next Gen Cayenne To Take Styling Queues From Panamera

Soon after unveiling the all-new Panamera, Porsche has shifted its focus towards finalizing the development of the latest-generation Cayenne and if reports are to be believed, it will benefit from a much more stylish design.

When the Cayenne launched in 2002, it adopted a seriously bloated and highly controversial design. Thankfully, that was rectified in the SUV’s second-generation, particularly in facelifted guise. As for the third-gen Cayenne, well, it can be expected to look even better.

