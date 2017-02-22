Next Gen LS 500h To Come With Multi Stage Hybrid System

Lexus has revealed more details about the new LS 500h – the firm’s hybrid S-Class rival – ahead of the car’s debut at the Geneva Motor Show. This time, the car’s hybrid powertrain is under the spotlight.

As expected, Lexus has confirmed that the LS 500h will get the same Multi-Stage Hybrid System powertrain featured in the new LC 500h Coupe – a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine mated to two electric motors and a “four-stage shift” CVT transmission, which Lexus says replicates the feel of the 10-speed gearbox featured in the petrol only LS 500.

