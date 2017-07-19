Next Gen Lexis GS-F To Be Powered By A 4 Liter Twin Turbo V8

The performance car market is starting to look like Oprah Winfrey is in charge. "You get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8" sort of stuff. After Mercedes, Audi and Porsche, Lexus could be next with a hot GS F that's finally ready to compete with the BMW M5.



If you watched Chris Harris' review of both those sedans, you'd know that he enjoyed the naturally aspirated Lexus a lot more than the M5, described as too powerful for the road and infinitely complicated. However, it seems Toyota gave the go-ahead for Lexus to develop an over-complicated GS F of its own.





Read Article