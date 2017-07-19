Next Gen Lexis GS-F To Be Powered By A 4 Liter Twin Turbo V8

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:41 AM

1 user comments | Views : 604 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The performance car market is starting to look like Oprah Winfrey is in charge.

"You get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8" sort of stuff. After Mercedes, Audi and Porsche, Lexus could be next with a hot GS F that's finally ready to compete with the BMW M5.

If you watched Chris Harris' review of both those sedans, you'd know that he enjoyed the naturally aspirated Lexus a lot more than the M5, described as too powerful for the road and infinitely complicated. However, it seems Toyota gave the go-ahead for Lexus to develop an over-complicated GS F of its own.


Read Article


Next Gen Lexis GS-F To Be Powered By A 4 Liter Twin Turbo V8

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

I thought the GS was dead?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 9:15:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]