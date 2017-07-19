Next Gen Lexus GS-F To Be Powered By A 4 Liter Twin Turbo V8

Agent009 submitted on 7/19/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:59:41 AM

5 user comments | Views : 2,030 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The performance car market is starting to look like Oprah Winfrey is in charge.

"You get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8, and you get a 4.0L V8" sort of stuff. After Mercedes, Audi and Porsche, Lexus could be next with a hot GS F that's finally ready to compete with the BMW M5.

If you watched Chris Harris' review of both those sedans, you'd know that he enjoyed the naturally aspirated Lexus a lot more than the M5, described as too powerful for the road and infinitely complicated. However, it seems Toyota gave the go-ahead for Lexus to develop an over-complicated GS F of its own.


Read Article


Next Gen Lexus GS-F To Be Powered By A 4 Liter Twin Turbo V8

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

jeffgall

I thought the GS was dead?

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 9:15:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

I thought so too. Not because of sales but because Lexus was stopping production

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 11:40:07 AM | | Votes: 1   

ilovecar2015

The GS death was just a rumor, and was debunked many times already.

I can't see Lexus is killing the GS and let the ES be the rep for mid-size offering.

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 3:17:30 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

You can't? Audi has a front-wheel drive sedan as their mid-sized offering.

How about letting the ES take the GS's leftovers and a slinky Lexus EV joins the mix. THAT is the likely move. The GS is a horrible seller as is the IS. One of them has to go and ending the GS at the conclusion of its product cycle is logical.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 6:13:12 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The GS will live out its intended production life. The news reports did not say the GS was cancelled, but that work on a successor was not happening. Lexus can pull a Dodge-Charger move and keep producing an old car with power under the hood as long as people buy them. People buying them is the problem.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/19/2017 11:59:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]