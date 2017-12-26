Next Gen M3 And M4 Will Fall Short Of The 500HP Benchmark

Both the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio have over 500 hp but when it’s time to introduce the next-generation M3 and M4, BMW won’t engage in a horsepower war with its rivals.



BMW Blog asserts that the next M3 and M4 duo will continue to use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine but the powertrain will now be dubbed the S58. Thanks to a host of modifications, power is expected to rise from 425 hp in base specification to between 470 and 475 hp. It is thought that the S58 engine will debut in the X3 M and X4 M before being introduced in the M3 and M4.





