Next Gen M3 And M4 Will Fall Short Of The 500HP Benchmark

Both the Mercedes-AMG C63 S and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio have over 500 hp but when it’s time to introduce the next-generation M3 and M4, BMW won’t engage in a horsepower war with its rivals.



BMW Blog asserts that the next M3 and M4 duo will continue to use a 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder engine but the powertrain will now be dubbed the S58. Thanks to a host of modifications, power is expected to rise from 425 hp in base specification to between 470 and 475 hp. It is thought that the S58 engine will debut in the X3 M and X4 M before being introduced in the M3 and M4.


User Comments

cidflekken

As long as BMW keeps the weight down, 470-475hp should be more than sufficient.

cidflekken

MDarringer

Indeed. As in other situations, the big number doesn't always mean the big success. An M3 doesn't need 500hp. Hell, I'd settle for 300hp with the chassis set up like an M.

MDarringer

scenicbyway12

Well BMW usually underrates there cars anyway.

scenicbyway12

TheSteve

The 500 hp mark is for marketing purposes. My bet is the cars will feel great, and they'll have far more power than virtually all of its buyers can use.

TheSteve

qwertyfla1

What does it really matter as 95% of the posers that buy this car will never use more than 50% of the power? They should save their money and just buy the M package and decals.

qwertyfla1

