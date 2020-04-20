Next Gen Mustang To Have Hybrid And AWD Versions?

Ford literally shocked the automotive industry and its fans when it launched the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover a while ago - the Mustang name is no longer exclusive to the two-door pony car! It turns out the Blue Oval could be planning even more surprises for the famed moniker if we are to believe a new report from Autocar. The British publication seems to be in the know that the next-generation Mustang could receive a hybridized version. The new Mustang is slated to arrive at some point in 2021 or 2022 and will once more be a global player for the company, following the market success of the S550-generation car with more than 55,000 sales in Europe since its launch in 2015.



