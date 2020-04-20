Next Gen Mustang To Have Hybrid And AWD Versions?

Ford literally shocked the automotive industry and its fans when it launched the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover a while ago - the Mustang name is no longer exclusive to the two-door pony car! It turns out the Blue Oval could be planning even more surprises for the famed moniker if we are to believe a new report from Autocar.

The British publication seems to be in the know that the next-generation Mustang could receive a hybridized version. The new Mustang is slated to arrive at some point in 2021 or 2022 and will once more be a global player for the company, following the market success of the S550-generation car with more than 55,000 sales in Europe since its launch in 2015.



User Comments

MDarringer

The hybrid Mustang is nothing new. Ford has said was coming for several years now. They have also mentioned an EV Mustang coupe--though that could be a coupesedan according to some. This isn't new information.

Posted on 4/20/2020 4:28:18 PM

Posted on 4/20/2020 4:28:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

jeffgall

Make a 4 door AWD V8 with a manual and I’ll buy, Meets my practicality needs of 5 seats and ability to go through snow, and the fun side for a daily driver. Ford is underestimating what a life style vehicle could do. Look what 4 doors did for the Wrangler.

Posted on 4/20/2020 9:18:31 PM

Posted on 4/20/2020 9:18:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The's some chatter that the Mach E's platform would underpin a Mustang "Grande" coupesedan. I'd rather have a V8, but these days we know better.

I love the Mustang 4 door and the Mustang station wagon that Ford toyed with in the early days of the Mustang.

Posted on 4/20/2020 10:19:34 PM

Posted on 4/20/2020 10:19:34 PM | | Votes: 1   

runninglogan1

New Mustang is going to be based on the Explorer/Aviator platform so some sort of four door version is certainly possible.

V8 Hybrid with AWD sounds tasty.

Posted on 4/20/2020 11:36:48 PM

Posted on 4/20/2020 11:36:48 PM | | Votes: 1   

