Next Gen Nissan Leaf Caught During Photo Shoot - Will It Ever Make Your Short List?

The photographs, coming courtesy of Norway TV2’s Broom from a reader who was staying at a hotel in Spain, depict the 2018 Nissan Leaf being chased by a Mercedes-Benz M-Class camera car. Make no mistake about it, this is a promo shoot for the newcomer. And speaking of the all-electric compact hatchback, it definitely looks good in white with a contrasting black roof.



Although grainy and low resolution, the spy shots offer the best look yet at the front fascia, rear, and quarter design of the 2018 Leaf. Fans of the first generation can wave goodbye to the bug eye-like headlights, while the hindmost part of the vehicle takes inspiration from the newest Micra.



