Next Gen Nissan Z Will Feature Throwback Styling

Agent009 submitted on 1/17/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:15:31 PM

2 user comments | Views : 708 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

s of last month, Nissan's signature 370Z sports car has been on the market for an achingly long 11 years without substantial changes.

A withering sports car market and lack of investment by Nissan into the Z nameplate made its future look cloudy, though small rays of hope shone through in 2018 when an executive went on the record confirming a successor is in the works. It seems now that the next Z could be nearing, as a handful of Nissan dealers have reportedly been shown concept sketches for the new car.

Read Article


Next Gen Nissan Z Will Feature Throwback Styling

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

F1_Driver

I'll believe it when I sit in it.

F1_Driver (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2020 2:30:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

ricks0me

I want a Z with Renault hardware ... can't wait

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2020 3:41:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]