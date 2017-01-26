Next-gen Subaru Crosstrek teased for Geneva world debut

Exactly a year after Subaru revealed the XV Concept at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Japanese brand will introduce the production version of the vehicle at the same automotive event in March.

Attached here are the first teaser images of the Crosstrek, sold outside North America as the XV.

Thankfully, unlike many other concepts morphing into production models, the Crosstrek will remain faithful to the study's design and will feature the same mix of sportiness and ruggedness. The available photos are not quite revealing, but you don’t have to be a car guru to see the overall shape and the wide and low stance are unchanged - and even the sexy two-tone wheels resemble the alloys of the concept. Gone are the stylish side mirrors and door handles integrated into the door – all making room for more conventional details.

User Comments

280SE

The front end looks long and ungainly.

The side sheet-metal displays Subaru's typical design language infringement from other Japanese brands-- this time it seems it was Honda that got copied.

