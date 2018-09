Nissan is the latest automaker to be switching away from passenger cars and towards SUVs – though not in North America, like Ford did, but in Europe and Russia.

According to Automotive News Europe, the Japanese automaker is discontinuing the Pulsar hatchback in European markets and the Almera sedan in Russia. The company cites “a rapidly increasing switch by European customers from traditional vehicle segments to crossovers,” upon which it will now rely more heavily in those markets.