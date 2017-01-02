Nissan Brings In The New Year With A 3.6% Gain In Sales - Infiniti LEAPS Ahead 35.8% For The Month

Nissan Group today announced total U.

S. sales for January 2017 of 112,319 units, an increase of 6 percent over the prior year and a January record.

Nissan highlights:

  • Nissan Division finished January with 100,761 sales, up 4 percent and also a January record.
  • Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a January record, up 22 percent.
  • Sales of the Nissan Rogue crossover set a January record at 28,760, an increase of 46 percent.
  • Sales of the Pathfinder SUV set a January record at 7,281, up 13 percent.
  • Other truck models showed strong gains, including TITAN, up 195 percent, and Armada, up 147 percent.





