Nissan CEO Refuses To Throw In The Towel On 370Z Successor

It appears that Nissan’s Z sports car is far from dead, despite the fact that there are no official plans yet to replace the ageing 370Z.

Nissan’s chief planning officer Philippe Klein told Automotive News that the reports of the Z’s death are greatly exaggerated.

When asked though if Nissan is developing a successor to the 370Z, which has been on the market since 2009, he avoided to give a clear answer. “We’re working on it and it’s very present, but I have no indication to give you,” Klein said.