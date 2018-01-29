Nissan CEO Refuses To Throw In The Towel On 370Z Successor

It appears that Nissan’s Z sports car is far from dead, despite the fact that there are no official plans yet to replace the ageing 370Z.

Nissan’s chief planning officer Philippe Klein told Automotive News that the reports of the Z’s death are greatly exaggerated.

When asked though if Nissan is developing a successor to the 370Z, which has been on the market since 2009, he avoided to give a clear answer. “We’re working on it and it’s very present, but I have no indication to give you,” Klein said.



wilfred

Unfortunately Nissan went the wrong way with the 370Z from the 350Z. The trend is forced induction smaller engines. So time to shelf the Z again and bring out a 200/240SX.

vdiv

Don't quite understand the Z with the GT-R available. Lower price point?

pchera01

bring back the 300ZX again with what ever smaller engine and turbo

sethm

I test drove one 3 yrs back. The interior was and IS so outdated. The car even then was in need of exterior & interior changes years before that. Then when finance told me of the monthly lease pymt - $300 more than my infuniti q40 - i felt insulted and left.

