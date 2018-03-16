Nissan Claims New Leaf SUV Will Be The First Mainstream EV On The Market

Nissan’s upcoming pure-electric crossover will be the breakthrough model that makes battery-electric vehicles truly mainstream, according to Nissan Design Europe boss Mamoru Aoki.

Speaking at Nissan’s design centre in London, Aoki told Autocar: “Of course, we have the new Leaf (pictured below), but I think the [production version of the] IMx concept will become a breakthrough model.”

The IMx concept made its debut at the Tokyo show last October, promising a 380-mile range on a single charge and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a proposed 429bhp and 516lb ft of torque. Nissan also says the next generation of its autonomous ProPilot technology will be featured on the IMx.