Nissan Claims New Leaf SUV Will Be The First Mainstream EV On The Market

Agent009 submitted on 3/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:47:51 AM

0 user comments | Views : 550 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Nissan’s upcoming pure-electric crossover will be the breakthrough model that makes battery-electric vehicles truly mainstream, according to Nissan Design Europe boss Mamoru Aoki.

Speaking at Nissan’s design centre in London, Aoki told Autocar: “Of course, we have the new Leaf (pictured below), but I think the [production version of the] IMx concept will become a breakthrough model.”

The IMx concept made its debut at the Tokyo show last October, promising a 380-mile range on a single charge and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain with a proposed 429bhp and 516lb ft of torque. Nissan also says the next generation of its autonomous ProPilot technology will be featured on the IMx.



Read Article


Nissan Claims New Leaf SUV Will Be The First Mainstream EV On The Market

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]