Nissan Claims The Next Gen GT-R Will Be "Disgustingly" Fast

Nissan launched the GT-R as successor to the high-performance Skyline variant of the same name.

Considering the old platform’s reputation as a giant slayer, expectations were incredibly high, but Nissan surpassed them when it launched the GT-R in 2007. The following year, “Godzilla” reached American shores to embarrass most everything on four wheels — getting a little faster every year until it plateaued around 2013.

While still one of the quickest vehicles most people will ever lay their chapped and quivering hands upon, the R35 GT-R is no longer impervious to counterattacks and remains fairly expensive. It’s also getting very old. A technological marvel when it debuted, the GT-R has lost its edge and has gone from a totally unbelievable sports car to one that’s just stunningly impressive.



MDarringer

Given how ugly it is likely to be....

MDarringer

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:00:20 AM   

iamdabest1

would be nice if they could make it look less disgusting.

iamdabest1

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:07:47 AM   

PUGPROUD

Every day a faster version of every performance car is announced in petrol or electric form. Beginning to wonder what's the lowest 0-60 or 0-62 time possible and still be road legal. Tesla sports car reported to be coming with a time under 2 seconds!

PUGPROUD

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:28:38 AM   

coch

Sports cars are not measured by 0-60, that's for Dodge and Teslas that can't turn corners.

coch

Posted on 7/17/2018 11:35:08 AM   

