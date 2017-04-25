Nissan Copies Mercedes By Slapping A Performance Badge On Every Offering - The Only Problem Is They Don't Perform

Agent009 submitted on 4/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:44:33 PM

2 user comments | Views : 522 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

NISMO, the performance arm of Nissan, is in a rut.

Right now, NISMO offers a branded upgrade package for four of its parent brand's models: the 370Z, GT-R, Juke, and now, the Sentra. There was a time when Nissan's performance badges meant something significant, a time when the 300ZX Turbo was a blinding rocket of a car, a time when the Sentra SE-R Spec V was the best kept secret in economy sport compacts, a time when Skyline GT-R existed. Et cetera, et cetera. 

Those times appear to be long gone, and Nissan—the manufacturer of the top-selling SUV in America (that'd be the Rogue)—seems to be treating the NISMO badge with a disregard that would suggest a good enthusiast car is no longer worth the effort.



Read Article


Nissan Copies Mercedes By Slapping A Performance Badge On Every Offering - The Only Problem Is They Don't Perform

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Aspy11

Why would Hertz and Avis order Nismo versions?

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2017 1:51:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

atc98092

Where in the article does it say anything about the rental car market?

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2017 2:07:21 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]