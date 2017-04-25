Nissan Copies Mercedes By Slapping A Performance Badge On Every Offering - The Only Problem Is They Don't Perform

NISMO, the performance arm of Nissan, is in a rut. Right now, NISMO offers a branded upgrade package for four of its parent brand's models: the 370Z, GT-R, Juke, and now, the Sentra. There was a time when Nissan's performance badges meant something significant, a time when the 300ZX Turbo was a blinding rocket of a car, a time when the Sentra SE-R Spec V was the best kept secret in economy sport compacts, a time when Skyline GT-R existed. Et cetera, et cetera.

Those times appear to be long gone, and Nissan—the manufacturer of the top-selling SUV in America (that'd be the Rogue)—seems to be treating the NISMO badge with a disregard that would suggest a good enthusiast car is no longer worth the effort.