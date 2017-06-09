Nissan Determined To Make The 370Z A Time Capsule - No Successor Anytime Soon

We’ve said it many times before, but the ageing Nissan 370Z is long overdue a replacement. And yet Nissan continues to neglect its current Z sports car with minor updates, as we saw with the recently revealed new 2018 model. According to former Nissan Australia managing director Richard Emery in an interview with Motoring, we may still have to wait several years for a Nissan 370Z successor. Remember the rumors about a Nissan 390Z concept being be revealed at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show? Emery knows nothing about it.



