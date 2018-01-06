Nissan Edges Back From Devastating April - Sales Down 4% In May, Infiniti Drops 7%

Nissan Group today announced total U.
S. sales for May 2018 of 131,832 units, a decrease of 4 percent compared to the previous year.
Nissan highlights:
In its second full month at INFINITI retailers, the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover, powered with the world's first variable compression engine, was up more than 51 percent, contributing to its best May with 1,859 deliveries.
- Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a May record, up 4 percent.
- Sales of the Rogue crossover set a May record with sales of 38,413 units, up 18 percent.
- Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 13 percent to 1,576 units.
Boosted by the increased traffic that the all-new QX50 is bringing to INFINTI showrooms, the QX60 7-passenger luxury crossover also saw an 8 percent increase, bringing its second best May with more than 3,700 delivered.
In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 11,625 vehicles in the U.S. during May, down 7 percent against last year's record.