Nissan Edges Back From Devastating April - Sales Down 4% In May, Infiniti Drops 7%

Nissan Group today announced total U. S. sales for May 2018 of 131,832 units, a decrease of 4 percent compared to the previous year. Nissan highlights: Overall sales of Nissan crossovers, trucks and SUVs set a May record, up 4 percent.

Sales of the Rogue crossover set a May record with sales of 38,413 units, up 18 percent.

Nissan LEAF all-electric vehicle sales increased 13 percent to 1,576 units. In its second full month at INFINITI retailers, the all-new 2019 QX50 luxury crossover, powered with the world's first variable compression engine, was up more than 51 percent, contributing to its best May with 1,859 deliveries. Boosted by the increased traffic that the all-new QX50 is bringing to INFINTI showrooms, the QX60 7-passenger luxury crossover also saw an 8 percent increase, bringing its second best May with more than 3,700 delivered. In total, INFINITI reported deliveries of 11,625 vehicles in the U.S. during May, down 7 percent against last year's record.







